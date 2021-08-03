Saybrook Capital NC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 175,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 286,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market cap of $457.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

