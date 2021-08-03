SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.17.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.28. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.