SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.46.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.15. 5,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,936. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.28. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $138,480,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.