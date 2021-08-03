SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.28. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

