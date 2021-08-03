Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,736.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00143824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,294.54 or 0.99609122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00843303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.