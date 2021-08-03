Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.21 ($8.48) and last traded at €7.22 ($8.49). Approximately 605,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.35 ($8.64).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.66.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

