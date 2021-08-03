Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.02 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

SLB opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.