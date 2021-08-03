Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Raised by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,317. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

