Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 93,289 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

