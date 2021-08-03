Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $27,668,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

