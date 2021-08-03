Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 23,874 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.56% of Range Resources worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

