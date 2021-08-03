Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 360,908 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Invesco worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

