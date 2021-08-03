Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 40,413 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

