Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 242,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of DraftKings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

