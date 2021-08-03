Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,734 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.