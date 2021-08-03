Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $515,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.