Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.73 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

