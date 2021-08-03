Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.83% of Palomar worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,201. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

