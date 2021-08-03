Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of M.D.C. worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

