Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

