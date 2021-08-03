Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

