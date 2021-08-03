Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $332.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.53, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

