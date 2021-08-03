Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

