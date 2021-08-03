Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 57,448 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,448 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $264,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

