Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 273,057 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

