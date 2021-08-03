Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 421,998 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,998 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.89% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,439,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEMB stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

