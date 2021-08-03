Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 63,347 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,347 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.