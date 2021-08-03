Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 59,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,592. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.