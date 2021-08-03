Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Family Firm Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. 9,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.