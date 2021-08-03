Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lowered by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 12,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

