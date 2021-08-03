Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

