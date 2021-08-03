Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,589,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 76,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.