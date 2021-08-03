Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.84

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.84 and last traded at C$21.79, with a volume of 300144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.61.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

