Scotiabank Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$134.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $$104.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $104.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

