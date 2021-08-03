Scry.info (DDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,378.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.18 million and $49,378.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

