Scry.info Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,415.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $47,415.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

