Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.51% of Seagen worth $146,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

