Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. 23,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,690. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.