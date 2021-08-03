Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM opened at $429.58 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

