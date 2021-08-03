Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.