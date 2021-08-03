SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report sales of $46.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.02 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $196.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.27 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

