SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,301. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

