Secret Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $74.09 million and $1.43 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00406326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.01062892 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,135,459 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.