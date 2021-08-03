Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.24

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 366686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -11.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

