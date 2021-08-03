Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 929 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.95. 69,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.