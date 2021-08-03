Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 803,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,443,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

