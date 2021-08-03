Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,429,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 155,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,867. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.