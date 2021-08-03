Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,459 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI remained flat at $$226.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $228.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

