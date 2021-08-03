Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.28 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

