Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.81. 41,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

